Polk County unveils a new 2050 development plan

Polk County planners will discuss on Tuesday proposed updates to its "Polk 2050" plan, guiding future development in unincorporated areas.

State of play: The county has seen significant growth since adopting its current "Polk 2030" comprehensive plan in 2006, which is prompting the update.

What they're saying: Bret VanderLune, planning and development manager for the county, tells Axios they want to create more focused environmental and economic development concepts.

Planners have also added more details in how to better plan for the future of key corridors, like along Broadway Avenue and Northeast 14th Street, he said.

Talk about it: Tuesday night's event breaking down the proposed updates runs from 4:30pm-7:30pm at Polk County's Public Works Office.

What's ahead: The county's Zoning Commission will review public comments in coming weeks.