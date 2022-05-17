4 hours ago - News

Polk County unveils a new 2050 development plan

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of the Polk County Administration Building with lines radiating from it.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Polk County planners will discuss on Tuesday proposed updates to its "Polk 2050" plan, guiding future development in unincorporated areas.

State of play: The county has seen significant growth since adopting its current "Polk 2030" comprehensive plan in 2006, which is prompting the update.

What they're saying: Bret VanderLune, planning and development manager for the county, tells Axios they want to create more focused environmental and economic development concepts.

  • Planners have also added more details in how to better plan for the future of key corridors, like along Broadway Avenue and Northeast 14th Street, he said.

Talk about it: Tuesday night's event breaking down the proposed updates runs from 4:30pm-7:30pm at Polk County's Public Works Office.

What's ahead: The county's Zoning Commission will review public comments in coming weeks.

  • The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the plan in late June.
