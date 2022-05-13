May 13, 2022 - Food and Drink

World Food Prize recipients warn G7 of growing hunger crisis

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a World Food Prize recipient.
World Food Prize Laureate Lawrence Haddad spoke at the Iowa State Capitol in 2018. He is one of 25 prize recipients who signed a letter sent Thursday to world leaders warning of mass famine. Photo: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via Imagn

More than two dozen World Food Prize recipients are calling for more action on three problems they say threaten to reverse progress in the fight against world hunger: COVID-19, climate change and conflict.

Why it matters: 45 million people are living on the edge of famine, according to the World Food Programme.

Driving the news: The group sent a letter Thursday to the heads of government participating in this week's G7 Agriculture Ministers meeting in Germany.

  • They provide recommendations to help address each problem, including making "COVID vaccines available to all the world's people" and helping low-income countries cope with climate change.

Between the lines: Recipients of the Des Moines-based prize are among the world's leading experts in food production, pioneering agricultural advancements that are credited with improving or saving the lives of millions of people.

