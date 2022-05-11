1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Farm Kids isn't returning to Des Moines Farmers' Market

Linh Ta
Farm Kids' burrito
A Farm Kids' breakfast burrito bowl from the Des Moines Farmers' Market in 2021. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

One of the most popular food vendors at the Des Moines Farmers' Market announced it will not be returning this year.

State of play: Farm Kids Food Co. is known for its iconic green tent and long lines along 4th and Walnut streets.

  • The breakfast spot has sold breakfast burritos and bowls at the downtown market for the last 20 years.

What they're saying: “After sitting out of the farmers' market during the Covid-19 pandemic, we came back to market in 2021 excited to once again be a part of our market family. However, something just did not seem the same,” according to a Facebook post from the group.

  • “If there was one thing we learned from the previous summer, it was how much we enjoyed being home with family and enjoying summertime!“

What's next: The family that owns the group hasn't decided yet if they'll return to RAGBRAI this year. But they're keeping their equipment so it's possible they could make a comeback.

