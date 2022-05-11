Behind Chuck Grassley's meeting with Paris Hilton

It's the picture that's taking Twitter by storm: U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley stands beside celebrity, entrepreneur and, let's never forget, one-time farmer Paris Hilton.

Driving the news: In true Grassley fashion, his tweet on Tuesday recounting the meeting was short, abbreviated and straight to the point:

"Met w Paris Hilton to discuss how we can stop abuse of children in residential care facilities," the Iowa senator wrote.

State of play: A spokesperson for Grassley's office sent a statement to Axios, saying he met with Hilton to chat about legislative efforts to stop abuse at facilities that care for kids and teens, like sleep-away camps.

"The meeting was genial and went well, concluding with their Twitter picture," the statement reads.

Hilton posted on social media that she met with senators, representatives and staff at the Capitol and in the White House about the efforts Tuesday.

Between the lines: Grassley helped introduce a bill last month that gives more protections to child abuse victims.

The big picture: Hilton released a documentary, "This is Paris," in 2020, where she talked about the abuse she faced when she was sent to a boarding school for "troubled teens."

She's been lobbying lawmakers to create legislation that would guarantee children in these type of facilities a "bill of rights," including the right to call their parents, freedom from restraints and access to food and water.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Hilton said the "troubled-teen industry" generates $50 billion annually through their "tough love" programs like boot camps and boarding schools.

However, she said there's little regulation, which allows abuse to run rampant.

The bottom line: Hilton is the queen of garnering attention as the original influencer of our time.