2 hours ago - Things to Do

You can buy the devil's Des Moines-area digits for $22,666

Jason Clayworth
A photo of an eBay ad.
Screenshot of eBay listing

Occasionally, I scroll through eBay just for kicks. This ad selling a 666 vanity telephone number caught my attention last week.

By the numbers: For just $22,666.66, you could own the devil's digits.

  • It's perfect for lawyers, celebrities, athletes, performers and musicians, according to the ad.

Of note: I tried to contact the seller, but couldn't get a response.

  • Maybe I should try five more times?
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more