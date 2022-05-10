2 hours ago - Things to Do
You can buy the devil's Des Moines-area digits for $22,666
Occasionally, I scroll through eBay just for kicks. This ad selling a 666 vanity telephone number caught my attention last week.
By the numbers: For just $22,666.66, you could own the devil's digits.
- It's perfect for lawyers, celebrities, athletes, performers and musicians, according to the ad.
Of note: I tried to contact the seller, but couldn't get a response.
- Maybe I should try five more times?
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.