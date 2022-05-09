4 hours ago - News

Noah's Ark restaurant in Des Moines wins a reprieve

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Noah's Ark restaurant in Des Moines.
Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The doors of Noah's Ark will remain open for now after restaurant managers won a temporary protection from eviction Friday.

What's happening: The Des Moines restaurant made headlines last week because of a dispute among family owners that threatened to shut it down.

  • A faction of the Lacona family that owns the real estate wants to evict another faction that leases and manages the restaurant. But a judge blocked efforts to terminate the lease, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reports.

Of note: Litigation over rent and repairs is ongoing.

What you're saying: Several Axios Des Moines readers shared their favorite memories about the 75-year-old restaurant last week.

  • "Wow. So many memories. After high school Homecomings and Proms (in the 1960s), Noah's was the place to go," — Mary Thomas Rittgers
  • "This was my Dad's favorite restaurant. I remember meeting him there for lunch and racing him up the stairs to the parking lot. I have many fond memories of this place, I really hope that it doesn't close," — Jack Nichols
  • "Whenever I come to Des Moines my 95-year-old mom and I have piña coladas and the chicken dinner for two. Our family will be so sad if we don't get the chance to celebrate a meal there with mom again," — Neil Jackson
