Noah's Ark restaurant in Des Moines wins a reprieve

The doors of Noah's Ark will remain open for now after restaurant managers won a temporary protection from eviction Friday.

What's happening: The Des Moines restaurant made headlines last week because of a dispute among family owners that threatened to shut it down.

A faction of the Lacona family that owns the real estate wants to evict another faction that leases and manages the restaurant. But a judge blocked efforts to terminate the lease, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reports.

Of note: Litigation over rent and repairs is ongoing.

What you're saying: Several Axios Des Moines readers shared their favorite memories about the 75-year-old restaurant last week.