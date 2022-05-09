Des Moines' park system ranks in nation's top 25

Des Moines' park system ranked #25 in the nation this year, according to a ParkScore report released last week by the Trust for Public Land.

That's up 10 spots from last year and ahead of places like Atlanta, San Diego and Tampa.

Why it matters: It's a measure of quality of life. Parks provide health and environmental benefits while also contributing economic value to a community, according to the National Recreation and Park Association.

Zoom in: The ParkScore index is based on access, acreage, amenities, equity and investment.

Recent improvements at multiple parks, including Riverview and Witmer, helped boost the city's score, Jennifer Fletcher, a spokesperson for DSM Parks and Recreation, told Axios.

By the numbers: Des Moines has 76 parks with more than 4,000 acres of land.

72% of Des Moines residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, far ahead of the median 55% for the 14,000 cities and towns in the ParkServe database.

Yes, but: There's room for improvement. Des Moines' lowest score was in equity.