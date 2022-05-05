May 5, 2022 - Things to Do

"League of Wives" exhibit opens at Iowa Gold Star Military Museum

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a new exhibit at the Gold Star Museum.
The "League of Wives" exhibit opens tonight. Photo courtesy of Kristine Bartley

A new exhibit at Johnston's Gold Star Military Museum shares the stories of women who helped free or account for prisoners of war during the Vietnam War.

  • "League of Wives" will open to the public Thursday at 7pm, and run through Aug. 31.
  • Admission is free.

Details: The exhibit shares the name of a book written by former Des Moines resident Heath Hardage Lee, whose research was used in its making.

  • Hardage Lee will speak at the exhibit's opening following an introduction from former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad.

Visit: 7105 NW 70th Ave., Johnston.

