"League of Wives" exhibit opens at Iowa Gold Star Military Museum

A new exhibit at Johnston's Gold Star Military Museum shares the stories of women who helped free or account for prisoners of war during the Vietnam War.

"League of Wives" will open to the public Thursday at 7pm, and run through Aug. 31.

Admission is free.

Details: The exhibit shares the name of a book written by former Des Moines resident Heath Hardage Lee, whose research was used in its making.

Hardage Lee will speak at the exhibit's opening following an introduction from former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad.

Visit: 7105 NW 70th Ave., Johnston.