May 5, 2022 - Things to Do
"League of Wives" exhibit opens at Iowa Gold Star Military Museum
A new exhibit at Johnston's Gold Star Military Museum shares the stories of women who helped free or account for prisoners of war during the Vietnam War.
- "League of Wives" will open to the public Thursday at 7pm, and run through Aug. 31.
- Admission is free.
Details: The exhibit shares the name of a book written by former Des Moines resident Heath Hardage Lee, whose research was used in its making.
- Hardage Lee will speak at the exhibit's opening following an introduction from former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad.
Visit: 7105 NW 70th Ave., Johnston.
