58 mins ago - Things to Do

It's Urbandale's lucky ZIP day

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Urbandale postcards.
These are Urbandale's 5-03-22 commemorative post cards. Photo courtesy of the City of Urbandale

Today shares the same numerical date as one of Urbandale's ZIP codes, 50322.

  • It's the first time in a century that one of the city's ZIPs matches the date, city spokesperson Derek Zarn tells Axios.

Why it matters: Urbandale is giving away special commemorative post cards in recognition of the date, while supplies last.

Pick yours up: City Hall, 3600 86th St., 8am-5pm.

Des Moinespostcard

