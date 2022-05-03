58 mins ago - Things to Do
It's Urbandale's lucky ZIP day
Today shares the same numerical date as one of Urbandale's ZIP codes, 50322.
- It's the first time in a century that one of the city's ZIPs matches the date, city spokesperson Derek Zarn tells Axios.
Why it matters: Urbandale is giving away special commemorative post cards in recognition of the date, while supplies last.
Pick yours up: City Hall, 3600 86th St., 8am-5pm.
More Des Moines stories
