Meet Iowa's mixology champion

503 Cocktail Lab + Tasting Room bar director Jake Humburg was named Iowa's top mixologist in the Iowa Restaurant Association's annual Mixology Championships last week.

Zoom in: "Between the Frames" is one of four drinks Humburg made in the competition, which included a $1,000 prize.

The cocktail has Templeton rye, blanc vermouth, fig jam, kumquat, black tea, hopped-lemon bitters and MSG.

Drink it: Three of the drinks are on the Lab's menu at 503 Locust St. in Des Moines.

Open Tuesday-Thursday 4pm-9pm; Friday and Saturday 4pm-11pm.