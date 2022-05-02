37 mins ago - Food and Drink

Meet Iowa's mixology champion

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Jake Humburg.
Jake Humburg at last week's Mixology Championships. Photo courtesy of 503 Cocktail Lab + Tasting Room

503 Cocktail Lab + Tasting Room bar director Jake Humburg was named Iowa's top mixologist in the Iowa Restaurant Association's annual Mixology Championships last week.

Zoom in: "Between the Frames" is one of four drinks Humburg made in the competition, which included a $1,000 prize.

  • The cocktail has Templeton rye, blanc vermouth, fig jam, kumquat, black tea, hopped-lemon bitters and MSG.

Drink it: Three of the drinks are on the Lab's menu at 503 Locust St. in Des Moines.

  • Open Tuesday-Thursday 4pm-9pm; Friday and Saturday 4pm-11pm.
A photo of a drink.
"Between the Frames," one of last week's winning drinks. Photo courtesy of 503 Cocktail Lab + Tasting Room
