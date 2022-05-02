Former Adventureland worker alleges rides had known safety flaws

A former Adventureland worker alleges that the Iowa amusement park's staff knew of safety deficiencies on multiple rides in the years before an accident on the Raging River ride killed a boy last July.

That's according to an audio recording, obtained by the Des Moines Register, between Melvin McCollum, a former rides manager, and the Iowa Division of Labor, which is investigating the 2021 fatal incident.

Why it matters: The statements, which an attorney for the Altoona amusement park's former owners denies, raise questions about the oversight of Adventureland and other parks in Iowa.

Catch up fast: Michael Jarmillo, 11, was on the river ride with his family when their raft capsized July 3.

A state inspector had given the ride a clean bill of health the day before the accident.

But — following the accident — inspectors determined it had multiple safety violations or issues that must be addressed before it could reopen.

State of play: The Krantz family, which owned Adventureland for decades, sold the park to Palace Entertainment in December.

The Raging River ride won't return this 2022 season and may be permanently closed, the park's new owners announced last month.

The latest: McCollum's description of deficiencies on other rides at the park includes one that leaked oil and caught fire, one propped up by 2-by-4s and a roller coaster where bolts would frequently come out.

A state inspector said issues described by McCollum could have been easily missed because operators have time to prepare for preopening inspections, the Register reports.

What they're saying: McCollum was a seasonal employee who never worked in maintenance, Guy Cook, an attorney representing the Krantz family, told the Register.

McCollum was not working for the park at the time of last year's accident. He had not been invited back for the 2021 season after a family member who also worked at the park was fired, Cook told the Register.

Of note: McCollum couldn’t be reached for comment on Cook’s statements by the Register or Axios.