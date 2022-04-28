14 mins ago - News

New Urbandale interchanges spark new developments

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Urban Loop in Urbandale.
An area of the Interstate 35/80 near the Iowa Highway 141 connection in October of 2020 (left) as compared to 1975. Photos courtesy of the city of Urbandale

The Urban Loop in Urbandale has attracted more than 30 developments — from new workplaces and homes to restaurants — to the area over the last four years, according to a project map published by the city.

The intrigue: Hundreds of acres of developable land are still in play.

Catch up fast: Urbandale rebranded the area as the "Urban Loop" in 2017. It's about 4 square miles around the 90-degree turn of Interstate 35/80.

  • It was previously known as "Rider Corner," in recognition of the nearby Rider Coal Mine that closed decades ago.

Driving the development: Derek Zarn, a spokesperson for the city, credits new interchanges added since 2018 that provide easier access to hundreds of acres of land.

  • The city has seven interchange access points to I-35/80, more than any other metro community.

The bottom line: Expect to hear more economic engines revving from this loop.

A map of the Urban Loop in Urbandale.
The Urban Loop (in blue) runs along Interstate 35/80 between Merle Hay and Hickman roads. Map courtesy of the city of Urbandale
