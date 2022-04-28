13 mins ago - Things to Do

Dress for Success offers thrifter's dream to the public

Linh Ta
Dress for Success pop-up shop
The Dress for Success pop-up event at the Outlets of Des Moines. Photo courtesy of Dress for Success

Throughout the year, Dress for Success collects clothing for women who are trying to get a job — helping them get professionally-styled for their interviews.

But when a donated item isn't "interview-worthy," it gets sold at a pop-up sale, like the one going on now through Sunday at the Outlets of Des Moines.

  • Proceeds from the sale help the nonprofit assist women seeking employment.

Details: Just for today, a $25 VIP ticket gets you first access to clothes, food and champagne. Register here.

  • April 29 & 30: Open 10am-8pm.
  • May 1: "Fill the bag" event — buy a bag for $25 and fill it to the brim. 11am-1pm.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more