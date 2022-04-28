Dress for Success offers thrifter's dream to the public

Throughout the year, Dress for Success collects clothing for women who are trying to get a job — helping them get professionally-styled for their interviews.

But when a donated item isn't "interview-worthy," it gets sold at a pop-up sale, like the one going on now through Sunday at the Outlets of Des Moines.

Proceeds from the sale help the nonprofit assist women seeking employment.

Details: Just for today, a $25 VIP ticket gets you first access to clothes, food and champagne. Register here.