Dress for Success offers thrifter's dream to the public
Throughout the year, Dress for Success collects clothing for women who are trying to get a job — helping them get professionally-styled for their interviews.
But when a donated item isn't "interview-worthy," it gets sold at a pop-up sale, like the one going on now through Sunday at the Outlets of Des Moines.
- Proceeds from the sale help the nonprofit assist women seeking employment.
Details: Just for today, a $25 VIP ticket gets you first access to clothes, food and champagne. Register here.
- April 29 & 30: Open 10am-8pm.
- May 1: "Fill the bag" event — buy a bag for $25 and fill it to the brim. 11am-1pm.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.