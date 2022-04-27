Lottery scam detailed in Iowa auditor's new book

Rob Sand, Iowa's state auditor, has co-written a book about a computer software scam used to rig Powerball drawings.

"The Winning Ticket" comes out May 1.

Catch up fast: Eddie Tipton — the security chief of the Multi-State Lottery Association headquartered in Urbandale — rigged games in as many as 17 states starting in 2005, court records show.

The scam fell apart following a $16.5 million jackpot win in 2010 at a Des Moines convenience store, where security footage showed Tipton buying the ticket.

Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 to felonies linked with the scam and is serving a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

What he's saying: Sand, a state prosecutor at the time, told Axios he took notes about his thoughts throughout the case.

He said his new book gives insight into the state's challenges in prosecuting Tipton.

Of note: Sand's co-author is Reid Forgrave, a former Des Moines Register reporter who now works for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.