Hy-Vee cutting up to 500 more corporate jobs

Hy-Vee has told up to 500 additional employees that their corporate-level positions are being eliminated, and offered that they move to retail jobs instead.

Driving the news: The West Des Moines-based grocery chain ran a full-page advertisement in the Des Moines Register Wednesday morning, detailing the company's restructuring.

What they're saying: Hy-Vee shared the ad with Axios Wednesday, but declined to comment further.

In the ad, designed to appear like a newspaper article, Hy-Vee wrote that the company is shifting its strategy due to to recent economic challenges, like rising inflation, fuel costs and supply chain disruptions.

Hy-Vee said it would offer incentives and moving bonuses for corporate employees asked to move to retail positions.

Flashback: The grocery retailer, one of the largest employers in Iowa, had announced big plans to expand into new states at the beginning of 2022.

The move came after CEO Randy Edeker touted the company's "biggest capital budget" ever last year, Progressive Grocer reported.

However, the company's headlines have signaled tribulations more recently.

Around 100 corporate employees were laid off in March. They were offered jobs inside the stores too. Axios reported the wages may have differed from their original position.

Edeker criticized those who chose not to take retail jobs in an internal video to employees last month.

Hy-Vee also announced last week that they are no longer pursuing plans for five new stores in the Twin Cities area.

Of note: Hy-Vee also wrote in the ad Wednesday that it's delaying the construction of its warehouse in Cumming, citing costs.

A portion of the advertisement ran by Hy-Vee on Wednesday that lays out its cuts. Photo courtesy of Hy-Vee

This is a developing story. Check back for details.