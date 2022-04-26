Des Moines considers proposal to add more speed bumps
Des Moines will consider adding more than 20 new speed bumps on city streets next month.
Why it matters: The city has received about 100 residential inquiries and requests over the last four years to curb speeding in the city, Jeff Wiggins, a transportation planner for the city, tells Axios.
Catch up fast: Des Moines adopted a traffic calming program for neighborhoods in 2017 to reduce speeds and discourage traffic not related to residential use.
- The goal is to improve the livability of residential areas that see, on average, between 500 and 4,000 vehicles a day.
What's happening: As part of focused improvements, Des Moines staff has recommended a construction plan that would add another 22 speed humps along seven residential streets this summer. The areas include:
- High Street between 28th and 24th streets.
- 56th Street between Ovid and Douglas avenues.
- 38th Street between Adams and Douglas avenues.
- SW 23rd Street between Bell and Park avenues.
- Cleveland Avenue between Hutton and Wayne streets.
- Guthrie Avenue between e. 29th and E. 32nd streets.
- E. Douglas Avenue between E. 29th St. and Hubbell Ave.
What's next: The plan goes before City Council May 9.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.