Des Moines considers proposal to add more speed bumps

Des Moines will consider adding more than 20 new speed bumps on city streets next month.

Why it matters: The city has received about 100 residential inquiries and requests over the last four years to curb speeding in the city, Jeff Wiggins, a transportation planner for the city, tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Des Moines adopted a traffic calming program for neighborhoods in 2017 to reduce speeds and discourage traffic not related to residential use.

The goal is to improve the livability of residential areas that see, on average, between 500 and 4,000 vehicles a day.

What's happening: As part of focused improvements, Des Moines staff has recommended a construction plan that would add another 22 speed humps along seven residential streets this summer. The areas include:

High Street between 28th and 24th streets.

56th Street between Ovid and Douglas avenues.

38th Street between Adams and Douglas avenues.

SW 23rd Street between Bell and Park avenues.

Cleveland Avenue between Hutton and Wayne streets.

Guthrie Avenue between e. 29th and E. 32nd streets.

E. Douglas Avenue between E. 29th St. and Hubbell Ave.

What's next: The plan goes before City Council May 9.