Casey's opens first non-fuel convenience store in Des Moines

Casey's is going all in on the "smokes and cokes" model at its newest Des Moines convenience store.

Driving the news: The more than 3,300-square-foot store at 3121 Forest Avenue, near Drake University, held its grand opening Friday.

What's new: The store doesn't sell gas, but expect hot pizza, drinks and quick snacks.

The big picture: Convenience stores like Casey's have been experimenting with diversifying their store operations and becoming less dependent on fuel.

Instead, they're taking advantage of their quick service and popular locations.

Yes, but: Don't expect Casey's to stray far away from its profitable fuel model anytime soon.

What's next: Casey's is opening another store this week at 3401 Ingersoll Avenue, which will replace the former Price Chopper gas station. Fuel will be sold there.