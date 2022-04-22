Polk County rejects cyber insurance following review
Polk County won't be adopting a special cyber insurance plan out of concern that doing so could increase risks of being hacked, county administrator John Norris told supervisors in a memo this month.
Why it matters: The decision underscores a growing debate about whether cyber insurance can cause more harm than good, Doug Jacobson, a professor in Iowa State University's cyber security engineering program, told Axios.
- It also comes in the wake of several ransomware attacks against metro-area schools or businesses in the last five years, which have cost tens of thousands of dollars and forced some to close for days.
Catch up fast: Norris asked the county's risk management team to review the government's cyber insurance needs after officials raised questions about it during a bond rating review last month.
- County officials concluded that existing umbrella coverage is best because of the increased risks a cyber-specific plan can bring, according to Norris' memo.
Yes, but: James Remington, Des Moines' deputy finance director, told Axios this week that rejecting coverage to avoid being a target can be an easily misguided decision.
- Des Moines conducts an annual value analysis and continues to have a cyber policy, Remington said.
The other side: Cybersecurity insurance costs are soaring and some plans no longer carry the level of protection offered a few years ago, Jacobson said.
- Spending money to improve safeguards against hacks is increasingly being viewed as a better option, he said.
Of note: Des Moines anticipates its annual cyber insurance costs to increase as much as 40% in the fiscal year that begins in July, up to around $100,000, according to Remington.
The bottom line: Cyber insurance shouldn't be viewed as a bailout.
- The best approach is to reduce cybersecurity risks, which can help to shrink premiums, according to an article published this week by State Tech Magazine.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.