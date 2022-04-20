Des Moines police seek witnesses to car dragging incident
Des Moines police are asking any witnesses to an altercation downtown that was captured on video and posted online this week to come forward.
What's happening: Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Tuesday that no report has been made for the incident in which a woman appears to be hanging from a fast-moving car.
Of note: Police couldn't confirm any other details about the incident, including when it happened and whether the woman was injured.
