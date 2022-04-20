41 mins ago - News

Des Moines police seek witnesses to car dragging incident

Jason Clayworth
A screenshot of a girl hanging from a car.
Screenshot courtesy of YouTube

Des Moines police are asking any witnesses to an altercation downtown that was captured on video and posted online this week to come forward.

What's happening: Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Tuesday that no report has been made for the incident in which a woman appears to be hanging from a fast-moving car.

Of note: Police couldn't confirm any other details about the incident, including when it happened and whether the woman was injured.

