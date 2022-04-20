Take advantage of Des Moines metro home improvement incentives
Des Moines metro property owners have more options to fund home improvements this year.
What's happening: Des Moines is kicking off a new cycle of Block Challenge Grants next month.
- The grant program, which helps pay for exterior home repairs, was rolled out in 2020 in four neighborhoods and expanded citywide last year.
- It requires that homeowners apply with a team of neighbors to make more impactful improvements along blocks. The city provides up to a 50% matching grant of up to $2,500 per household.
What else: Des Moines-based Neighborhood Finance Corporation (NFC) also launched a forgivable loan program for home improvements in Urbandale last year.
Of note: Most homeowners can qualify for at least some of the incentives, regardless of their income level.
- Extra assistance is also available to help lower-income homeowners pay down payments or matches required for the Block Challenge Grants.
What they're saying: Des Moines is trying to be proactive and encourage citywide home improvements to help avoid blight, City Councilperson Linda Westergaard told Axios last week.
What's ahead: Applications for the Block Challenge Grants begin May 1.
