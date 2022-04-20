Take advantage of Des Moines metro home improvement incentives

Des Moines metro property owners have more options to fund home improvements this year.

What's happening: Des Moines is kicking off a new cycle of Block Challenge Grants next month.

The grant program, which helps pay for exterior home repairs, was rolled out in 2020 in four neighborhoods and expanded citywide last year.

It requires that homeowners apply with a team of neighbors to make more impactful improvements along blocks. The city provides up to a 50% matching grant of up to $2,500 per household.

What else: Des Moines-based Neighborhood Finance Corporation (NFC) also launched a forgivable loan program for home improvements in Urbandale last year.

Of note: Most homeowners can qualify for at least some of the incentives, regardless of their income level.

Extra assistance is also available to help lower-income homeowners pay down payments or matches required for the Block Challenge Grants.

What they're saying: Des Moines is trying to be proactive and encourage citywide home improvements to help avoid blight, City Councilperson Linda Westergaard told Axios last week.

What's ahead: Applications for the Block Challenge Grants begin May 1.