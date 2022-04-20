The best high foods in Des Moines
Welp. It's that day your high school principal warned your parents about.
- Maybe you're a bit of a rebel and partake in the devil's cabbage, also known as James Bong, also known as staying high-drated.
However you choose to spend your 4-20, nourishing yourself with some cheap and delicious local food should be a part of it.
- Here are a few of our top tasty picks:
Birria tacos from Nina's Tacos
These thick beefy tacos are a hearty start to lounging around all day. They’re dipped in a stew and then fried in their juices — giving them a tender inside and crispy, taco shell outside.
- The best part: The gooey Oaxaca cheese.
Where to find it: 1301 Watrous Ave.
Cheeseburger and fries from Ted's Coney Island
Listen, basically anything from Ted's Coney Island shines today. We know what this Des Moines institution is all about.
- Their cheeseburger and fries are greasy, hot, fast and filling. Exactly what we need.
Where to find it: 3020 Ingersoll Ave.
Banana split sundae from Dairy Zone
Your diet needs a little bit of color and some nutrition. A classic banana split sundae from Dairy Zone will do the trick.
- It's creamy, cold and includes lots of different flavors and textures for your mouth, like chocolate syrup or strawberry chunks.
Plus: Add a psychedelic twist and ask for some "krunch" on top.
The bottom line: You're welcome.
Where to find it: 2219 E. University Ave.
