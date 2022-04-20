The best high foods in Des Moines

Welp. It's that day your high school principal warned your parents about.

Maybe you're a bit of a rebel and partake in the devil's cabbage, also known as James Bong, also known as staying high-drated.

However you choose to spend your 4-20, nourishing yourself with some cheap and delicious local food should be a part of it.

Here are a few of our top tasty picks:

Birria tacos from Nina's Tacos

Birria tacos from Nina's Tacos. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

These thick beefy tacos are a hearty start to lounging around all day. They’re dipped in a stew and then fried in their juices — giving them a tender inside and crispy, taco shell outside.

The best part: The gooey Oaxaca cheese.

Where to find it: 1301 Watrous Ave.

Cheeseburger and fries from Ted's Coney Island

Cheeseburger and fries from Ted's Coney Island ($7.50). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Listen, basically anything from Ted's Coney Island shines today. We know what this Des Moines institution is all about.

Their cheeseburger and fries are greasy, hot, fast and filling. Exactly what we need.

Where to find it: 3020 Ingersoll Ave.

Banana split sundae from Dairy Zone

A banana split sundae with "krunch" added on top at Dairy Zone ($5.50). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Your diet needs a little bit of color and some nutrition. A classic banana split sundae from Dairy Zone will do the trick.

It's creamy, cold and includes lots of different flavors and textures for your mouth, like chocolate syrup or strawberry chunks.

Plus: Add a psychedelic twist and ask for some "krunch" on top.

The bottom line: You're welcome.

Where to find it: 2219 E. University Ave.