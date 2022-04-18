New Italian restaurant Allora to open in downtown Des Moines

Allora, a new Italian-inspired restaurant, will open this summer on the first floor of Kum & Go’s headquarters at the Krause Gateway Center, company spokesperson Cait Suttie tells Axios.

Details: Chef Michael Lavalle of the Des Moines Embassy Club is operating the restaurant space as part of the $150 million headquarters building that opened in 2018 at 1459 Grand Ave.

Allora will focus on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients.

What to watch: Allora will announce hours for coffee, lunch and aperitivo — a pre-meal drink popular in Italian culture — in the coming weeks.