New Italian restaurant Allora to open in downtown Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo from inside Allora restaurant in Des Moines.
Allora restaurant overlooks the John and Mary Pappajohn Scultupre Park. Photo courtesy of Kum & Go/Krause Group

Allora, a new Italian-inspired restaurant, will open this summer on the first floor of Kum & Go’s headquarters at the Krause Gateway Center, company spokesperson Cait Suttie tells Axios.

Details: Chef Michael Lavalle of the Des Moines Embassy Club is operating the restaurant space as part of the $150 million headquarters building that opened in 2018 at 1459 Grand Ave.

  • Allora will focus on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients.

What to watch: Allora will announce hours for coffee, lunch and aperitivo — a pre-meal drink popular in Italian culture — in the coming weeks.

