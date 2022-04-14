46 mins ago - News

Mapped: Poverty in Iowa

Jason Clayworth
Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

More than 10% of Polk County's residents lived below poverty level in 2020, according to five-year estimates released last month by the U.S. Census Bureau.

  • Story County had the highest share in the state, at 20%.

Zoom out: As Axios' interactive U.S. map shows, poverty during the pandemic was most concentrated in Appalachia, the South, Southwest and South Dakota.

  • Overall, national poverty rates have decreased from 15.5% in 2011-2015 to 12.8% in 2016–2020.
  • Iowa's rate, at 9.2%, fell more than 2 percentage points during that period.
