First bite: Casa Cancun Mexican Bar & Grill in Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Casa Cancun restaurant in Des Moines.
This building had been vacant for a few years prior to Casa Cancun's opening about two weeks ago.

A new Des Moines restaurant serving Latin American cuisine caught my attention last week because it looked charming in the night's light.

State of play: Casa Cancun Mexican Bar & Grill is Jose Gonzalez's first restaurant.

  • He moved to the U.S. from Venezuela about six years ago and has worked in Mexican restaurants most of that time.

What I ate: Hallacas, a Venezuelan tamal ($13). Corn masa dough is stuffed with beef, pork, chicken, raisins and olives, and then wrapped in banana leaves.

  • I ordered a side of beans, which came with bits of ham and bacon.

My thoughts: It was simply delicious.

Open: Tuesday-Thursday, 10:30am-10pm; Friday-Saturday, 10:30am-11pm; Sunday, 10:30am-9pm.

  • 1951 Indianola Ave., where the former Strudl Haus restaurant was located.
A photo of Hallacas, a Venezuelan tamal.
On Jason's plate: Hallacas, a Venezuelan tamal.
