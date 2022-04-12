First bite: Casa Cancun Mexican Bar & Grill in Des Moines

A new Des Moines restaurant serving Latin American cuisine caught my attention last week because it looked charming in the night's light.

State of play: Casa Cancun Mexican Bar & Grill is Jose Gonzalez's first restaurant.

He moved to the U.S. from Venezuela about six years ago and has worked in Mexican restaurants most of that time.

What I ate: Hallacas, a Venezuelan tamal ($13). Corn masa dough is stuffed with beef, pork, chicken, raisins and olives, and then wrapped in banana leaves.

I ordered a side of beans, which came with bits of ham and bacon.

My thoughts: It was simply delicious.

Open: Tuesday-Thursday, 10:30am-10pm; Friday-Saturday, 10:30am-11pm; Sunday, 10:30am-9pm.

1951 Indianola Ave., where the former Strudl Haus restaurant was located.