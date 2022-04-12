First bite: Casa Cancun Mexican Bar & Grill in Des Moines
A new Des Moines restaurant serving Latin American cuisine caught my attention last week because it looked charming in the night's light.
State of play: Casa Cancun Mexican Bar & Grill is Jose Gonzalez's first restaurant.
- He moved to the U.S. from Venezuela about six years ago and has worked in Mexican restaurants most of that time.
What I ate: Hallacas, a Venezuelan tamal ($13). Corn masa dough is stuffed with beef, pork, chicken, raisins and olives, and then wrapped in banana leaves.
- I ordered a side of beans, which came with bits of ham and bacon.
My thoughts: It was simply delicious.
Open: Tuesday-Thursday, 10:30am-10pm; Friday-Saturday, 10:30am-11pm; Sunday, 10:30am-9pm.
- 1951 Indianola Ave., where the former Strudl Haus restaurant was located.
