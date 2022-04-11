Hy-Vee opening new sports shop in Waukee
Hy-Vee is expanding its Waukee store off Hickman Avenue by adding sports, shoes and clothings shops, the Business Record reports.
Driving the news: City officials have approved plans to add more than 30,000 square feet to the existing 90,000-square-foot grocery store.
Details: Some of the company's third-party partners like DSW and Joe Fresh will have their own spaces in the store.
- It will also house Iowa's first "Sports Shop," which sells apparel from high school and college teams.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.