Hy-Vee opening new sports shop in Waukee

Linh Ta
Rendering of Hy-Vee Waukee
A rendering of Hy-Vee's Waukee store expansion. Rendering courtesy of City of Waukee

Hy-Vee is expanding its Waukee store off Hickman Avenue by adding sports, shoes and clothings shops, the Business Record reports.

Driving the news: City officials have approved plans to add more than 30,000 square feet to the existing 90,000-square-foot grocery store.

Details: Some of the company's third-party partners like DSW and Joe Fresh will have their own spaces in the store.

  • It will also house Iowa's first "Sports Shop," which sells apparel from high school and college teams.
