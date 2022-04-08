1 hour ago - Business

Des Moines Ballroom expands into new location in Sherman Hill

Jason Clayworth
The Des Moines Ballroom's new location at 1925 High St. in Des Moines. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Des Moines Ballroom is officially opening its new Sherman Hill location Friday.

State of play: The Ballroom began with a group of amateur social dancers more than 30 years ago. It's since outgrew its most recent location in the East Village.

  • The dancing venue is able to offer triple the amount of classes in the new location at 1925 High St., owner Tallis Strub tells Axios.

Details: The group will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at 5pm, with a reception and dancing to follow.

A photo inside the Des Moines Ballroom.
Inside the Des Moines Ballroom's new location. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Ballroom
