Des Moines Ballroom expands into new location in Sherman Hill
Des Moines Ballroom is officially opening its new Sherman Hill location Friday.
State of play: The Ballroom began with a group of amateur social dancers more than 30 years ago. It's since outgrew its most recent location in the East Village.
- The dancing venue is able to offer triple the amount of classes in the new location at 1925 High St., owner Tallis Strub tells Axios.
Details: The group will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at 5pm, with a reception and dancing to follow.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.