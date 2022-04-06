45 mins ago - News

Parking garage vacancies dog downtown Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
Data: City of Des Moines; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Occupancy rates in Des Moines' city-owned garages have only partially recovered from a steep drop during the pandemic.

Why it matters: It's costing the city millions of dollars in annual revenue.

  • The garages, which are all located downtown, reflect the slow return of people to the city's core business district.

By the numbers: Parking garage revenue fell from just over $7 million in fiscal year that ended in June 2019 to $4.2 million in 2021, according to city data.

  • Street-metered parking fell from $4 million to around $2.6 million during that period.

What they're saying: City officials said in a February budget presentation that they don't project Des Moines to see a full parking system recovery for at least two more years.

  • The city has been discussing getting out of the garage parking business for years, Councilperson Joe Gatto said at the meeting.

Of note: The city's eighth and newest garage — a $42 million structure near 5th and Walnut streets that opened in July — is not included in the latest revenue report.

A photo of a Des Moines parking ramp.
Plenty of parking at this city-owned garage at 801 Locust St. in Des Moines. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
