Parking garage vacancies dog downtown Des Moines
Occupancy rates in Des Moines' city-owned garages have only partially recovered from a steep drop during the pandemic.
Why it matters: It's costing the city millions of dollars in annual revenue.
- The garages, which are all located downtown, reflect the slow return of people to the city's core business district.
By the numbers: Parking garage revenue fell from just over $7 million in fiscal year that ended in June 2019 to $4.2 million in 2021, according to city data.
- Street-metered parking fell from $4 million to around $2.6 million during that period.
What they're saying: City officials said in a February budget presentation that they don't project Des Moines to see a full parking system recovery for at least two more years.
- The city has been discussing getting out of the garage parking business for years, Councilperson Joe Gatto said at the meeting.
Of note: The city's eighth and newest garage — a $42 million structure near 5th and Walnut streets that opened in July — is not included in the latest revenue report.
