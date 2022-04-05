Polk County announces $15M affordable housing initiative

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

More than $15 million in federal pandemic assistance will be used to create more affordable housing in Polk County, according to an agreement supervisors approved Tuesday.

Why it matters: Central Iowa has a deficit of nearly 12,000 affordable homes, according study by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition last year.

Research shows that increasing access to affordable housing can improve economic mobility and foster growth, per the coalition.

Details: Tuesday's housing allocation comes out of the $95 million given to the county last year as part of the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan Act. The award must be spent by the end of 2026.

County officials said up to 600 affordable units will be created in the area.

By the numbers: $12 million is slated for the reuse of existing buildings, like hotels.

$3 million for short-term loans and help covering pre-development expenses for low-income housing developers.

$150,000 will go to a pilot program to help coordinate and maximize efforts among multiple programs in Polk County that assist disadvantaged families.

What they're saying: Eric Burmeister, director of the Polk County Housing Trust Fund, which will administer the programs, called the allocation a one-in-a-generation opportunity.