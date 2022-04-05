Polk County announces $15M affordable housing initiative
More than $15 million in federal pandemic assistance will be used to create more affordable housing in Polk County, according to an agreement supervisors approved Tuesday.
Why it matters: Central Iowa has a deficit of nearly 12,000 affordable homes, according study by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition last year.
- Research shows that increasing access to affordable housing can improve economic mobility and foster growth, per the coalition.
Details: Tuesday's housing allocation comes out of the $95 million given to the county last year as part of the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan Act. The award must be spent by the end of 2026.
- County officials said up to 600 affordable units will be created in the area.
By the numbers: $12 million is slated for the reuse of existing buildings, like hotels.
- $3 million for short-term loans and help covering pre-development expenses for low-income housing developers.
- $150,000 will go to a pilot program to help coordinate and maximize efforts among multiple programs in Polk County that assist disadvantaged families.
What they're saying: Eric Burmeister, director of the Polk County Housing Trust Fund, which will administer the programs, called the allocation a one-in-a-generation opportunity.
