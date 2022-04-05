Google Fiber is coming to Des Moines
Google Fiber announced plans Tuesday to bring its high-speed internet services to the city of Des Moines in the coming months.
Why it matters: Improving internet access is a long-term goal for the Des Moines metro, and the need is growing more urgent as more residents work and learn from home.
Catch up fast: Google Fiber launched in West Des Moines last month.
- MetroNet, another fiber-optic internet provider, began construction in Des Moines last year. Its services are already available in some suburbs, including Ankeny, Urbandale and Johnston, according to its online map.
Of note: Both companies advertise 1 gigabit monthly services for around $70.
What's ahead: Google Fiber is slated to start building its network in Des Moines this fall.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.