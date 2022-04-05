40 mins ago - News

Google Fiber is coming to Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Google Fiber announced plans Tuesday to bring its high-speed internet services to the city of Des Moines in the coming months.

Why it matters: Improving internet access is a long-term goal for the Des Moines metro, and the need is growing more urgent as more residents work and learn from home.

Catch up fast: Google Fiber launched in West Des Moines last month.

  • MetroNet, another fiber-optic internet provider, began construction in Des Moines last year. Its services are already available in some suburbs, including Ankeny, Urbandale and Johnston, according to its online map.

Of note: Both companies advertise 1 gigabit monthly services for around $70.

What's ahead: Google Fiber is slated to start building its network in Des Moines this fall.

