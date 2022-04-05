Developers want to make Chevy sign a Des Moines landmark
The sign on top of Des Moines' former Crescent Chevrolet building could be designated as a local landmark under a proposal that goes before a city review board Tuesday.
Why it matters: The sign is iconic. It's stood in the old auto dealership lot in the historic Sherman Hill neighborhood for decades.
State of play: Big Grove Brewery is slated to open in the building, at 555 17th St., this summer.
- The property's owner, Krause Group, recently renovated the space with plans to seek landmark status for the sign.
- The designation is necessary for developers to obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness, which would allow for the sign's renovation.
What's next: The DSM Landmark Review Board meeting starts at 7:30am.
- The City Council will consider the board's recommendation before a final decision is made.
