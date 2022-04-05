Developers want to make Chevy sign a Des Moines landmark

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The sign on top of Des Moines' former Crescent Chevrolet building could be designated as a local landmark under a proposal that goes before a city review board Tuesday.

Why it matters: The sign is iconic. It's stood in the old auto dealership lot in the historic Sherman Hill neighborhood for decades.

State of play: Big Grove Brewery is slated to open in the building, at 555 17th St., this summer.

The property's owner, Krause Group, recently renovated the space with plans to seek landmark status for the sign.

The designation is necessary for developers to obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness, which would allow for the sign's renovation.

What's next: The DSM Landmark Review Board meeting starts at 7:30am.