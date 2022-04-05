47 mins ago - News

Developers want to make Chevy sign a Des Moines landmark

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Crescent Chevrolet sign in Des Moines.
Developers want this sign designated as a landmark so they can restore it as part of an ongoing building renovation. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The sign on top of Des Moines' former Crescent Chevrolet building could be designated as a local landmark under a proposal that goes before a city review board Tuesday.

Why it matters: The sign is iconic. It's stood in the old auto dealership lot in the historic Sherman Hill neighborhood for decades.

State of play: Big Grove Brewery is slated to open in the building, at 555 17th St., this summer.

  • The property's owner, Krause Group, recently renovated the space with plans to seek landmark status for the sign.
  • The designation is necessary for developers to obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness, which would allow for the sign's renovation.

What's next: The DSM Landmark Review Board meeting starts at 7:30am.

  • The City Council will consider the board's recommendation before a final decision is made.
