4 trails to walk, run or bike near Des Moines

Brianna Crane
high trestle trail
High Trestle Trail. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.

Chichaqua Valley Trail: With meadows, farmlands and forests, this trail takes you through it all.

  • Surface: Paved.
  • Length: 26 miles.
  • Parking: There are a few access points, including NE 38th St. in Berwick and 8123 NE 88th St. in Bondurant. See a map here.
Chichaqua Valley Trail
Chichaqua Valley Trail. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

High Trestle Trail: The main attraction is the High Trestle Trail Bridge, which is lit up at night.

high trestle bridge
High Trestle Trail Bridge. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

The Great Western Trail: Bike, walk or run for miles along this trail, which runs from Water Works Park to some cities south of the city.

  • Surface: Paved.
  • Length: 19 miles.
  • Parking: Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines.
The Great Western Trail
Great Western Trail. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Principal Riverwalk: If you're on the hunt for shorter, more urban trail, this one should do the trick.

  • Surface: Paved.
  • Length: 1.5 miles.
  • Parking: 115 Grand Ave., West Des Moines.
