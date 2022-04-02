2 new gardens opening in Des Moines this May

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is undergoing a 7-acre expansion, and some of the first of its projects are slated to open in the coming weeks.

What's happening: Visitors will soon be able to check out two new gardens, following a grand opening planned for late May.

Founders Garden: A drought-tolerant Iowa prairie with native grasses and sandy berms to resemble the quick-draining hydrology of the Loess Hills.

Hiller Rain Garden: A lower-lying area where deep-rooted plants help educate about water management.

Plus: Founders Garden includes "Threshold," a 16-foot steel leaf sculpture that was commissioned by the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation and installed late last year.

Catch up fast: The gardens are the first pieces of "Plan Refresh," an effort to better landscape and incorporate the attraction's riverfront property into the visitor experience.

The plan, which is expected to cost between $17 million and $23 million, also includes a children's play area, an amphitheater, building renovations and connections with the I-235 pedestrian overpass.

What's ahead: Additional community input and a formal capital campaign kickoff for the next phases of development are expected in coming months, Maggie Conner, the botanical garden's marketing director, tells Axios.

A timeline will be connected with fundraising, she said.

Visit: 900 Robert D. Ray Drive in DSM.

Open: Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm.