Des Moines nonprofit helps pet owners in need

As we deal with rising prices and extra costs, a Des Moines nonprofit is helping pet owners who may need a little assistance to care for Fido.

Why it matters: The best way of ensuring animals stay out of shelters is by keeping them in their original homes in the first place.

At the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, one of the top reasons people returned their pets during the pandemic was loss of shelter and funds to care for their furry ones.

State of play: The Pet Project Midwest is a local nonprofit that's trying to ensure owners and pets stay together and have all the food and supplies they need.

What they're doing:

Five months of pet food: People who need assistance with pet food can fill out an application and get access to five months of food and the organization's pet pantry.

Meals on Wheels: People who utilize the Meals on Wheels program can also get packaged pet food.

Paws for life: Elderly and disabled Iowans can get access to the pet pantry through the duration of their animal's life.

Plus: Iowa Pet Alert, a searchable database, lets you post if you found or lost an animal.

Need help? Fill out an application for assistance at their Des Moines pantry at 4944 Franklin Ave. Ste. N on Saturdays from 9am-2pm.