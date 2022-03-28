What $300K gets you in Des Moines real estate
The median home sales price in Des Moines is $234,900, as of February.
- So we looked into what you can get around that price point in the area's real estate market.
Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Des Moines neighborhoods.
400 SW 7th St., #302 — $302,000
- Neighborhood: Downtown Des Moines.
- Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath; 1,041 square feet.
- Features: Master bathroom has a dual sink vanity & walk in closet. Attached garage space.
- Asking price: $292,000.
- Sold for: $302,000.
- Listing agent: BJ Knapp.
913 SE Laurie Ln., Ankeny — $305,000
- Specs: 3 bed, 5 bath; 2,017 square feet.
- Features: Two floors, finished walkout basement, custom deck, shed and play set included. Lower level with kitchenette and 2nd family room, 3/4 bath and walkout to covered patio.
- Asking price: $305,000.
- Sold for: $305,000.
- Listing agent: Danielle Seifert.
1546 41st St., Beaverdale — $310,000
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 bath; 1,409 square feet.
- Features: One-car garage, hardwood floors, wood fence, two floors, wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen and bathroom.
- Asking price: $329,900.
- Sold for: $310,000.
- Listing agent: Rick Herron.
