What $300K gets you in Des Moines real estate

The median home sales price in Des Moines is $234,900, as of February.

So we looked into what you can get around that price point in the area's real estate market.

Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Des Moines neighborhoods.

Neighborhood: Downtown Des Moines.

Downtown Des Moines. Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath; 1,041 square feet.

2 bed, 2 bath; 1,041 square feet. Features: Master bathroom has a dual sink vanity & walk in closet. Attached garage space.

Master bathroom has a dual sink vanity & walk in closet. Attached garage space. Asking price: $292,000.

$292,000. Sold for: $302,000.

$302,000. Listing agent: BJ Knapp.

Photo courtesy of BJ Knapp

Photo courtesy of BJ Knapp

Photo courtesy of BJ Knapp

913 SE Laurie Ln., Ankeny — $305,000

Specs: 3 bed, 5 bath; 2,017 square feet.

3 bed, 5 bath; 2,017 square feet. Features: Two floors, finished walkout basement, custom deck, shed and play set included. Lower level with kitchenette and 2nd family room, 3/4 bath and walkout to covered patio.

Two floors, finished walkout basement, custom deck, shed and play set included. Lower level with kitchenette and 2nd family room, 3/4 bath and walkout to covered patio. Asking price: $305,000.

$305,000. Sold for: $305,000.

$305,000. Listing agent: Danielle Seifert.

Photo courtesy of Danielle Seifert

Photo courtesy of Danielle Seifert

Photo courtesy of Danielle Seifert