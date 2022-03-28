14 mins ago - Real Estate

What $300K gets you in Des Moines real estate

Maxwell Millington
Outside of home at 913 SE Laurie Ln, Ankeny, IA
Photo courtesy of Danielle Seifert

The median home sales price in Des Moines is $234,900, as of February.

  • So we looked into what you can get around that price point in the area's real estate market.

Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Des Moines neighborhoods.

400 SW 7th St., #302 — $302,000
  • Neighborhood: Downtown Des Moines.
  • Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath; 1,041 square feet.
  • Features: Master bathroom has a dual sink vanity & walk in closet. Attached garage space.
  • Asking price: $292,000.
  • Sold for: $302,000.
  • Listing agent: BJ Knapp.
Outside of apartment building at 400 SW 7th St #302, Des Moines, IA
Photo courtesy of BJ Knapp
Living area at 400 SW 7th St #302, Des Moines, IA
Photo courtesy of BJ Knapp
Bathroom at 400 SW 7th St #302, Des Moines, IA
Photo courtesy of BJ Knapp
913 SE Laurie Ln., Ankeny — $305,000
  • Specs: 3 bed, 5 bath; 2,017 square feet.
  • Features: Two floors, finished walkout basement, custom deck, shed and play set included. Lower level with kitchenette and 2nd family room, 3/4 bath and walkout to covered patio.
  • Asking price: $305,000.
  • Sold for: $305,000.
  • Listing agent: Danielle Seifert.
Outside of home at 913 SE Laurie Ln, Ankeny, IA
Photo courtesy of Danielle Seifert
Living room at 913 SE Laurie Ln, Ankeny, IA
Photo courtesy of Danielle Seifert
Kitchen area at 913 SE Laurie Ln, Ankeny, IA
Photo courtesy of Danielle Seifert
1546 41st St., Beaverdale — $310,000
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 bath; 1,409 square feet.
  • Features: One-car garage, hardwood floors, wood fence, two floors, wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen and bathroom.
  • Asking price: $329,900.
  • Sold for: $310,000.
  • Listing agent: Rick Herron.
