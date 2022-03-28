Des Moines' new viaduct art mimics Northern Lights
"Borealis" is a new functional art light display under the bridge at Eighth and Cherry streets in downtown Des Moines.
- Transitioning color mimics patterns seen in the Northern Lights.
State of play: The project is a piece of Operation Downtown's effort to create a more welcoming environment and enhance the city's walkability.
- Polk County government, the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation and EMC Insurance paid for the project
Worthy of your time: Washington, D.C.-based artist Alex Braden explains his goals for the project in this one-minute video.
