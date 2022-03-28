Cravings: Alohana Hawaiian Grill's spam and noodle soup

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

I detested Spam when I was a kid. Canned cooked pork with "natural gelatin." No thanks.

What happened: I visiting my aunt in Ankeny earlier this month and we wanted lunch. Alohana Hawaiian Grill was close and it had a few open seats.

I felt a bit daring and decided to try give "spiced ham" another try.

On my plate: Grilled Spam saimin.

Ramen noodle soup with diced green onions, topped with grilled Spam ($6.50).

Thought bubble: I inhaled the dish, and plan to go back for more.

The meat was cut into thin strips, far more pleasing than my childhood memory of it being a cold, giggly blob.

Open: Mon-Fri, 10am-8pm; Sat.-Sun 11am-8pm.