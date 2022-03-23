Des Moines says goodbye to community volunteer Jacki Clark

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A memorial service is being held Wednesday to commemorate the life of Jacquelyn "Jacki" Clark, a community figure and volunteer who helped support local initiatives such as the Des Moines Arts Festival and the World Food & Music Festival.

Catch up fast: If you attended an entertainment event in Des Moines during the last decade, there's a good chance you encountered her.

Clark — who was physically disabled and used a motorized scooter — was evacuated from her home in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

She had no family to help her, no car and was waiting for her disability check when she flown to Iowa, she told the Des Moines Register in 2013.

What happened: She made Des Moines her home, dedicating much of her time to the arts.

She died earlier this month at 75.

Say goodbye: Wednesday's memorial begins at 5pm at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave. in Des Moines.