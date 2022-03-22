Your morning routine: How art fiend Liz Lidgett starts her day

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

You've likely seen Liz Lidgett's eye for design all around Des Moines, even if you didn't know it.

She helps bring public murals to life, styles businesses like the Surety Hotel and sells artwork to clients around the world.

Add on top of this, her beautifully curated Instagram with 25K+ followers.

Pro tip: She uses an ABC hierarchy on her daily to-do lists to help herself prioritize.

A's are things that need to get done that day. B's and C's are items she'll get to if there's spare time.

What's always on her A-list? Spending 45 minutes in the morning, waking up her two toddlers and preparing them for the day.

"It's hectic, but it's the most heartwarming and best way to get going," Lidgett told Axios.

Here's how the busy mom starts her day:

⏰ Wake up: 6:30-7am. "I'm definitely an evening person," she said.

🍳 Breakfast: A diet coke and a cheese quiche or blueberry muffin from Scenic Route Bakery. "I have never gotten on to the coffee train."

📱 What she's reading: Axios, Air Mail and the New York Times newsletters. "It's these emails that help me boil down what I need to know."