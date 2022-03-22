Your morning routine: How art fiend Liz Lidgett starts her day
You've likely seen Liz Lidgett's eye for design all around Des Moines, even if you didn't know it.
- She helps bring public murals to life, styles businesses like the Surety Hotel and sells artwork to clients around the world.
- Add on top of this, her beautifully curated Instagram with 25K+ followers.
Pro tip: She uses an ABC hierarchy on her daily to-do lists to help herself prioritize.
- A's are things that need to get done that day. B's and C's are items she'll get to if there's spare time.
What's always on her A-list? Spending 45 minutes in the morning, waking up her two toddlers and preparing them for the day.
- "It's hectic, but it's the most heartwarming and best way to get going," Lidgett told Axios.
Here's how the busy mom starts her day:
⏰ Wake up: 6:30-7am. "I'm definitely an evening person," she said.
🍳 Breakfast: A diet coke and a cheese quiche or blueberry muffin from Scenic Route Bakery. "I have never gotten on to the coffee train."
📱 What she's reading: Axios, Air Mail and the New York Times newsletters. "It's these emails that help me boil down what I need to know."
