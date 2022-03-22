1 hour ago - Things to Do

Your morning routine: How art fiend Liz Lidgett starts her day

Linh Ta
Liz Lidgett
Liz Lidgett starts her day cuddling with her kids and working out with her personal trainer, Rachel Brown. Photos courtesy of Liz Lidgett

You've likely seen Liz Lidgett's eye for design all around Des Moines, even if you didn't know it.

  • She helps bring public murals to life, styles businesses like the Surety Hotel and sells artwork to clients around the world.
  • Add on top of this, her beautifully curated Instagram with 25K+ followers.

Pro tip: She uses an ABC hierarchy on her daily to-do lists to help herself prioritize.

  • A's are things that need to get done that day. B's and C's are items she'll get to if there's spare time.

What's always on her A-list? Spending 45 minutes in the morning, waking up her two toddlers and preparing them for the day.

  • "It's hectic, but it's the most heartwarming and best way to get going," Lidgett told Axios.

Here's how the busy mom starts her day:

Wake up: 6:30-7am. "I'm definitely an evening person," she said.

🍳 Breakfast: A diet coke and a cheese quiche or blueberry muffin from Scenic Route Bakery. "I have never gotten on to the coffee train."

📱 What she's reading: Axios, Air Mail and the New York Times newsletters. "It's these emails that help me boil down what I need to know."

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more