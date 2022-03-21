56 mins ago - News

ER visits average more than 2 hours in Iowa

Linh Ta
Data: SysAid; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Iowa sits in the middle of the pack for time spent in an emergency room — averaging a little over two hours, according to research by IT service automation company SysAid.

State of play: Des Moines-area hospitals have recently struggled with record-long waits, especially during the second half of 2021 when the Omicron surge was compounded by staffing shortages.

  • Local hospitals said wait times could reach up to 10+ hours depending on the day.

Yes, but: There's hope that increases in staff pay and a decline in COVID patients could help wait times settle down.

Of note: SysAid studied Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data from January 2020 to March 2021.

