Inflation could reroute Des Moines airport plan

A $576 million terminal expansion at the Des Moines International Airport might be segmented over a longer period due to inflation, airport director Kevin Foley told Axios last week.

Why it matters: Staggering construction could drive debt and increase the overall costs.

Yes, but: That option may be necessary to make the financing work, Foley said.

Catch up fast: The existing terminal building is about 75 years old with space limitations that make adding new airlines or routes challenging, according to recent studies conducted for the airport authority.

Expansion is a necessary to boost central Iowa's economic development and to maintain competitive ticket pricing, Foley said.

Under the current plans, an 18-gate terminal would be constructed on the east side of the airport, more than doubling the current 12.

Construction would begin in 2024 and take about two years to complete.

The big picture: The construction industry is experiencing an exceptionally steep rise in costs for materials that's compounded by supply chain disruptions, according to a September report from the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC).

Input costs — material, labor or other overhead items — increased almost 30% between April of 2020 and August of 2021, per the AGC.

Zoom in: The hurt is already in play with some local projects seeing a more than 30% rise in costs.

The second and third phases of the Cowles Drive entrance project slated to begin this spring at the airport are $900,000 above the engineer's $12 million estimate, Foley noted.

What's next: Airport officials are considering other timeline options for the terminal project.

A presentation to the Airport Authority Board is tentatively scheduled for an April 5 workshop, Foley said.

Of note: Downsizing the project is unlikely due to the airport's long-term needs, Foley said.