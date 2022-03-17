2 hours ago - News

University of Northern Iowa student breaks record in run across state

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Paul Noble.
Paul Noble. Photo courtesy of Tom Noble

A University of Northern Iowa student who used his spring break to run across the state set a record this morning, a team of his supporters reported on Facebook.

State of play: Paul Noble reached the South Omaha Veterans Memorial Bridge in Council Bluffs this morning, breaking the fastest-known time for the nearly 300-mile route across Iowa.

  • Noble clocked in at 94 hours and 50 minutes.
A group of people gathered with signs in support of runner Paul Noble.
A group of friends and family gathered in support of Noble.  Photo courtesy of Tom Noble

Catch up fast: The ultra-marathon runner launched his spring break run near Muscatine on Sunday, and traveled mostly along Iowa Highway 92.

A group of runners at night.
Several people with Noble for a portion of the run. Photo courtesy of Tom Noble

Watch video footage of Noble's run.

