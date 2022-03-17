University of Northern Iowa student breaks record in run across state
A University of Northern Iowa student who used his spring break to run across the state set a record this morning, a team of his supporters reported on Facebook.
State of play: Paul Noble reached the South Omaha Veterans Memorial Bridge in Council Bluffs this morning, breaking the fastest-known time for the nearly 300-mile route across Iowa.
- Noble clocked in at 94 hours and 50 minutes.
Catch up fast: The ultra-marathon runner launched his spring break run near Muscatine on Sunday, and traveled mostly along Iowa Highway 92.
- Taylor Ross previously held the record for the route.
Watch video footage of Noble's run.
