University of Northern Iowa student breaks record in run across state

A University of Northern Iowa student who used his spring break to run across the state set a record this morning, a team of his supporters reported on Facebook.

State of play: Paul Noble reached the South Omaha Veterans Memorial Bridge in Council Bluffs this morning, breaking the fastest-known time for the nearly 300-mile route across Iowa.

Noble clocked in at 94 hours and 50 minutes.

A group of friends and family gathered in support of Noble. Photo courtesy of Tom Noble

Catch up fast: The ultra-marathon runner launched his spring break run near Muscatine on Sunday, and traveled mostly along Iowa Highway 92.

Taylor Ross previously held the record for the route.

Several people with Noble for a portion of the run. Photo courtesy of Tom Noble

Watch video footage of Noble's run.