Iowa school choir learns "Prayer for Ukraine" to support exchange student

Linh Ta
Valley choir singing
The Valley High School vocal department performs "Prayer for Ukraine" in support of exchange student Matthew Frantsuzhan. Photo courtesy of West Des Moines schools

The Valley High School vocal department recently performed "Prayer for Ukraine," an emotional hymn taught to them by their fellow classmate and Ukrainian exchange student, Matthew Frantsuzhan.

Why it matters: Frantsuzhan, 17, told KCCI music is his solace while he's separated from his family members, most of whom are stuck in his home country as Russia invades.

  • His father was able to seek refuge outside of Ukraine, he said.

A lyric from the hymn: "With the innocent love for our homeland, please surround us and let us grow up."

Watch the West Des Moines school's video.

