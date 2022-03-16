Iowa school choir learns "Prayer for Ukraine" to support exchange student

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Valley High School vocal department recently performed "Prayer for Ukraine," an emotional hymn taught to them by their fellow classmate and Ukrainian exchange student, Matthew Frantsuzhan.

Why it matters: Frantsuzhan, 17, told KCCI music is his solace while he's separated from his family members, most of whom are stuck in his home country as Russia invades.

His father was able to seek refuge outside of Ukraine, he said.

A lyric from the hymn: "With the innocent love for our homeland, please surround us and let us grow up."

