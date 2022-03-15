Gov. Kim Reynolds expected to announce Des Moines airport could get $59M

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to announce Wednesday morning that eight Iowa airports are eligible for $100 million in infrastructure grants.

That's according to an email obtained by Axios Tuesday that Des Moines International Airport director Kevin Foley sent to dozens of metro and county officials.

Why it matters: DSM is eligible for $58.7 million of the grant money that Reynolds will announce this week, Foley wrote.

The airport has been seeking funding for a $576 million terminal expansion project, which is slated to begin construction as early as 2024.

Of note: Foley's email didn't specify whether the grant money is coming from the state or federal government, and Reynolds' office declined to comment on the matter Tuesday.

Catch up fast: The existing DSM terminal building, which was constructed in 1948, is near the end of its useful economic life, according to studies conducted for the airport authority.

A new terminal will alleviate wait times and attract more commercial flights, which, per airport officials, are vital to central Iowa's economic development.

Metro-area governments have so far agreed to contribute more than $28 million of a $34 million project goal.

State and federal grants are anticipated to pay for $300 million with airport revenue and reserves picking up the rest.

What we're watching: How inflation factors into project plans.