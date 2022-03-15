Gov. Kim Reynolds expected to announce Des Moines airport could get $59M
Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to announce Wednesday morning that eight Iowa airports are eligible for $100 million in infrastructure grants.
- That's according to an email obtained by Axios Tuesday that Des Moines International Airport director Kevin Foley sent to dozens of metro and county officials.
Why it matters: DSM is eligible for $58.7 million of the grant money that Reynolds will announce this week, Foley wrote.
- The airport has been seeking funding for a $576 million terminal expansion project, which is slated to begin construction as early as 2024.
Of note: Foley's email didn't specify whether the grant money is coming from the state or federal government, and Reynolds' office declined to comment on the matter Tuesday.
Catch up fast: The existing DSM terminal building, which was constructed in 1948, is near the end of its useful economic life, according to studies conducted for the airport authority.
- A new terminal will alleviate wait times and attract more commercial flights, which, per airport officials, are vital to central Iowa's economic development.
- Metro-area governments have so far agreed to contribute more than $28 million of a $34 million project goal.
- State and federal grants are anticipated to pay for $300 million with airport revenue and reserves picking up the rest.
What we're watching: How inflation factors into project plans.
- Construction costs have spiked in recent months with some local projects running more than 30% above earlier projections.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.