Des Moines School Board silent on Tom Ahart's $400K severance agreement

Despite resigning a year early, Des Moines superintendent Tom Ahart will walk away from the school district with the full compensation he would've received through 2023, according to a severance agreement with the school board.

That includes a $306,193 salary, $7,200 car and cell phone allowance and his $84,019 taxpayer-provided retirement annuity, as first reported by Randy Evans, a transparency advocate and executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council.

Why it matters: School board members, who negotiated and approved the agreement, have been silent on the matter — leaving the public in the dark as to why Ahart will receive at least a $400,000 payout at a time the district says it needs to cut more than $9 million.

State of play: On March 2, the board held a two-minute special session where they approved the agreement with zero discussion.

The six-page agreement details how Ahart will be paid out the remainder of his contract and outlines several requirements, including a positive reference letter from the board.

The intrigue: The agreement was signed by Ahart on Feb. 22 — a week before he even made his formal resignation announcement.

Plus: Based on its terms, he could actually make more money not working for the district next year.

Under the agreement's terms:

Ahart could make more money not working for the district next year.

All inquiries about Ahart's employment and resignation must be referred to a "mutually agreeable" statement from both parties.

Both parties are prohibited from suing each other.

Plus: Ahart is required to assist DMPS if legal action arises related to events that occurred during his tenure, which could occur after he defied the state's requirement for in-person classes.

Under this scenario, his compensation would be $147 an hour.

What they're saying: School board president Dwana Bradley declined to speak to Axios about the agreement due to legal reasons, and instead referred to a previous statement.

Meanwhile, Evans told Axios the board's brief meeting signals that the details of the agreement were already decided on behind closed doors.

"The public had no opportunity for input," he said.

The bottom line: By deciding on the agreement away from the public eye, Des Moines taxpayers will never learn if Ahart’s pay is justified or not, Evans said.