4 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of Des Moines
Whether you're looking for a lake vacation or something more secluded, here are four Airbnb escapes, all under 3.5 hours driving distance from Des Moines.
1. Grain bin getaway in Missouri Valley
Sometimes, the Airbnb is part of the experience, like this renovated grain bin escape. You also have access to 20 acres of Loess Hills hiking.
- Location: Missouri Valley.
- Features: Hiking trails, fire table, unique stay, 30-minute drive to Omaha.
- Space: 4 guests, 2 beds, 1 bathroom.
- Cost: $170+ per night.
2. Fully renovated cottage near the beach
This 1900s cottage, which has been completely updated, is walking distance from the beach and Main Street shops and restaurants.
- Location: Clear Lake.
- Features: Beautiful interior design, walkable location, great for groups.
- Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
- Cost: $195+ per night.
3. Glamping ranch in Kansas City
This ranch features a collection of glamping tents for those who prefer a touch of luxury with their great outdoors experience. You can also add on yoga classes, group hikes, photo shoots, a luxe picnic or a massage.
- Location: Kansas City, Kansas.
- Features: Two beds, private fire pit, resort activities.
- Space: 4 guests, studio/tent, half bathroom.
- Cost: $215+ per night.
4. Cozy cabin on a family farm
If you're looking for a change of scenery, a stay on a working Icelandic Sheep farm might do the trick.
- Location: Decorah.
- Features: Yoga studio, private golf driving range, bike trail.
- Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.
- Cost: $145+ per night.
