Iowa's state arts investment lags most of nation

Jason Clayworth
Reproduced from NASAA ; Map: Axios Visuals

Iowa will spend an estimated 32 cents per resident in state art agencies funding for the ongoing fiscal year that ends in June, according to the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies.

  • Only Wisconsin, Arizona, Kansas and Georgia are projected to spend less per capita.

The $1.5 million budget needs to more than double to push Iowa into the nation's middle spot, according to the group's online research tool.View the interactive map.

