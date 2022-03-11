Skate DSM to give out 500 free skateboards to Des Moines kids

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If your kid is dreaming of doing some gnarly tricks — good news, they could be eligible for a free skateboard.

Driving the news: Skate DSM is trying to get younger people into skateboarding through its new "Get On Board Project."

The group is giving out 500 free, high-quality skateboards, helmets and instruction to eligible kids in the metro area, thanks to funding efforts led by Virginia Lauridsen — one of the namesakes of the Lauridsen Skatepark.

The big picture: Des Moines' skating scene has popped off thanks to the new skatepark. Just stop by on a weekend and see its popularity.

The new program will help remove a financial barrier and draw younger people into the sport.

Who is eligible: Students in grades K-8 who attend a public or private school in Polk, Dallas or Warren counties.

How to get one: Families can apply for a skateboard through Skate DSM's website. Applicants must apply by April 22.

Skateboards will be given out after school on May 6, the day before the one-year anniversary of the Lauridsen Skatepark opening.

