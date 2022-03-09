Polk County supervisors' future uncertain under new redistricting maps

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Polk County supervisors unanimously approved redistricting maps for the board Wednesday.

The vote ended months of wrangling with a new process that board chairperson Angela Connolly described as "pure hell."

State of play: Four of the county's five supervisors currently live in two of the new districts, setting up the possibility of incumbent-on-incumbent challenges.

Yes, but: Tom Hockensmith told Axios Wednesday that he may move to the new No. 4 district.

If he does, Hockensmith wouldn't have to face off against Connolly, a fellow Democrat who's seeking re-election in the No. 5 district.

Meanwhile, Bob Brownell, a Republican, told Axios he will make a decision about his political plans in coming days. He's currently in the same No. 1 district as Matt McCoy, a Democrat who's seeking re-election.

Steve Van Oort is in the new No. 3 district. He isn't up for re-election until 2024.