Des Moines hat shop seeks new owner

Jason Clayworth
A photo inside a Des Moines hat store.
Some of the more than 1,100 pieces of inventory at Classic Hats for Men. Photo courtesy of Judy McClure

Judy McClure is looking for a buyer to take over her hat business after nearly 30 years of operation on the first floor of her Sherman Hill home.

Why it matters: Classic Hats for Men (and Women) is a rare local specialty shop with a long history of adding flare to wardrobes.

Flashback: McClure and her husband Jon White opened the shop in 1994, partly to "increase the coolness factor in Des Moines one head/hat at a time," she told Axios.

  • She kept running the business after White died in 2007, and has transitioned to mostly appointment-only since the pandemic began.

State of play: McClure doesn't have any immediate plans to close but she recently started looking for someone to mentor to take over in a few years.

  • The home at 654 19th St. is not for sale so the new owner would need to relocate.

Of note: Zoning in Sherman Hill generally allows for first-floor businesses in an owner-occupied building.

Interested? Contact McClure at [email protected] or by phone at 515-244-7884.

1 fun thing to go: Singer Sean Lennon shopped there while on tour in 2014.

A photo of a home where a Des Moines hat business is located.
Classic Hats for Men has operated from this home at 654 19th St. in Des Moines' Sherman Hill neighborhood for nearly 30 years. Photo courtesy of Judy McClure
