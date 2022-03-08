Des Moines hat shop seeks new owner

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Judy McClure is looking for a buyer to take over her hat business after nearly 30 years of operation on the first floor of her Sherman Hill home.

Why it matters: Classic Hats for Men (and Women) is a rare local specialty shop with a long history of adding flare to wardrobes.

Flashback: McClure and her husband Jon White opened the shop in 1994, partly to "increase the coolness factor in Des Moines one head/hat at a time," she told Axios.

She kept running the business after White died in 2007, and has transitioned to mostly appointment-only since the pandemic began.

State of play: McClure doesn't have any immediate plans to close but she recently started looking for someone to mentor to take over in a few years.

The home at 654 19th St. is not for sale so the new owner would need to relocate.

Of note: Zoning in Sherman Hill generally allows for first-floor businesses in an owner-occupied building.

Interested? Contact McClure at [email protected] or by phone at 515-244-7884.

1 fun thing to go: Singer Sean Lennon shopped there while on tour in 2014.