Des Moines to review $72 million street reconfiguration plan
George Flagg Parkway would be realigned, connected with Bell Avenue and elevated to help avoid perennial flooding of the roadway under a $72 million set of recommendations to be presented to a city committee Tuesday.
Why it matters: If adopted, the recommendations will have significant influence on future development across Des Moines' southwest side.
- It's part of more than three dozen recommendations from a study that was initiated by the city and completed last month.
Catch up fast: Des Moines scrapped a $215 million plan, known as the Southwest Connector, to construct a five-lane highway from West Des Moines to downtown in 2018. The city said the traffic volume didn't justify the cost.
- The city commissioned a study two years later to evaluate existing infrastructure and develop plans for future roadway network improvements.
What they found: Researchers recommended the following changes:
- Adding a roundabout intersection at the parkway and Park Avenue with new connections to the Greater Western Trail to improve safety.
- Constructing a new street west of the airport to support future commercial and industrial development.
What's next: The recommendations are being prioritized by city staff to be included in Des Moines' long-term Capital Improvement Program, which requires City Council approval.
- The transportation committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the general recommendations linked with street typology.
