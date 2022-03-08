Des Moines to review $72 million street reconfiguration plan

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

George Flagg Parkway would be realigned, connected with Bell Avenue and elevated to help avoid perennial flooding of the roadway under a $72 million set of recommendations to be presented to a city committee Tuesday.

Why it matters: If adopted, the recommendations will have significant influence on future development across Des Moines' southwest side.

It's part of more than three dozen recommendations from a study that was initiated by the city and completed last month.

Catch up fast: Des Moines scrapped a $215 million plan, known as the Southwest Connector, to construct a five-lane highway from West Des Moines to downtown in 2018. The city said the traffic volume didn't justify the cost.

The city commissioned a study two years later to evaluate existing infrastructure and develop plans for future roadway network improvements.

What they found: Researchers recommended the following changes:

Adding a roundabout intersection at the parkway and Park Avenue with new connections to the Greater Western Trail to improve safety.

Constructing a new street west of the airport to support future commercial and industrial development.

What's next: The recommendations are being prioritized by city staff to be included in Des Moines' long-term Capital Improvement Program, which requires City Council approval.

The transportation committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the general recommendations linked with street typology.